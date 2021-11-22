Cosatu throws its weight behind Saccawu's Massmart strike

Trade union Saccawu is leading the industrial action over pay and working condition. The strike started on Friday and comes at one of the busiest retail times of the year.

CAPE TOWN - Cosatu has thrown its weight behind an indefinite strike affecting the Massmart group.

Trade union Saccawu is leading the industrial action over pay and working condition.

The strike started on Friday and comes at one of the busiest retail times of the year.

"We call on all South Africans to really withdraw their buying power by not supporting all the stores in the Massmart group. We are saying this because we are all in this together," said Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla.

He said that big companies shouldn't be allowed to violate workers' rights.

"The more the private sector takes money and is obsessed with profit the more this economy is going to suffer in the terms of creating the necessary domestic demand. Already, we have already seen that consumers are struggling with fuel prices, electricity prices," Pamla said.