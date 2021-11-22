Carl Niehaus’ case for violating COVID rules postponed to Feb for trial

Niehaus appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus has had his case postponed to February for trial.

Niehaus appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court earlier on Monday.



He was arrested for violating COVID-19 regulations in July. He was among a group of former President Jacob Zuma's supporters who participated in an illegal gathering outside the Estcourt Correctional Services Facility.

Even though he was caught on camera participating in the illegal gathering, Niehaus claimed that the case against him was illegal, and he maintained that he was innocent.

The NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said: “His appearance is in connection with the contravention of the Disaster Management Act relating to an incident that occurred in July 2021. By agreement, the matter was postponed to 14-18 February 2022 for trial.”