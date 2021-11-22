ANC says coalition talks done, announces metro mayoral candidates

In the statement issued late Sunday night, the ANC said coalition discussions have been concluded but it hasn’t given any details of its partners or the nature of agreements.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has announced its mayoral candidates for the country’s metros but has failed to disclose further details of coalition agreements ahead of crucial municipal sittings to elect mayors and Speakers this week.

The party held a special extended national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday and in a statement it disclosed that Mpho Moerane would contest the Joburg metro, while Mzwandile Masina wanted the mayoral chains in Ekurhuleni as does Frans Boshielo in Tshwane.

In the statement issued late Sunday night, the ANC said that coalition discussions had been concluded but it hasn’t given any details of its partners or the nature of agreements.

The ANC won the most votes in Johannesburg and Tshwane but does not have enough seats to govern on its own.

It has struck deals with smaller parties, including the Patriotic Alliance but would need the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to govern.

However, as the red berets remain on the fence about their coalition partnerships and the ANC keeps the details of its own coalition agreements under wraps, this has only heightened the tension and anxiety that has mostly characterised the negotiations.

Meanwhile, the ANC has nominated only one woman to contest for mayor in the metros.

Its overall gender representation of mayoral candidates is also only at 46% for women though, which falls short of the equal gender parity that the party prescribes.

However, essentially, the party said that its engagements had been guided by a framework and principles dependent on the ANC’s mandate to co-operate with all parties committed to what it said were principles and objectives outlined in their local government elections manifesto.