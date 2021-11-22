ANC's Eugene Johnson elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro
The council met on Monday following last week’s postponement of the swearing-in ceremony.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Eugene Johnson has been elected as the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
Northern Alliance councillor Gary van Niekerk is another surprise as he's been elected council Speaker.
60 Votes for Eugene Johnson.Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (@NMandelaBaymuni) November 22, 2021
ANC celebrating her win!
Congratulations are in order!#InauguralCouncilMeeting#NMBCouncil pic.twitter.com/3eTGPP2g5H
Van Niekerk was warmly welcomed as the new council Speaker.
He received 60 out of 119 votes, with Democratic Alliance (DA) nominee Rano Kayser receiving 59.
Van Niekerk thanked all those who voted for him, saying that he would also be a Speaker for those who didn’t back him.
Former Speaker of the Council, Buyelwa Mafaya, was elected deputy mayor unopposed.