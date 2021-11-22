224 Ekurhuleni councillors take oath, ANC re-nominates Masina as mayor

Most municipalities will be serving through coalitions following South Africa's 2021 government elections.

JOHANNESBURG - There is much anticipation of who will assume council seats as various councillors are taking their positions on Monday.

Some representatives have already been announced during proceedings since Monday morning. Two hundred and twenty-four elected councillors have taken their oath and affirmations in the City of Ekurhuleni.

The mayor, speaker and chief whip are expected to be elected later on Monday.

The ANC only managed to secure 37.51% of the votes in the municipal elections, which only gave them 86 seats in council.

The party needs 27 more votes to win and once again govern in the metro.

The ANC has once again nominated Mzwandile Masina to be mayor.