13 Zim inmates wounded after bolt of lightning strikes prison

HARARE - Thirteen prisoners in Zimbabwe have been wounded, some severely, after a bolt of lightning hit their prison in the west of the country.

Police report that a separate incident of lightning killed two children near Harare.

State media is reporting on Monday that the 13 prisoners were struck by lightning on Friday while they were eating their lunch in the prison yard at Hwange.

The group was rushed to hospital; four with severe burns were referred to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, about four hours’ drive away.

All are now said to be in a stable condition.

Tragically though, police also reported that a lightning bolt in Chitungwiza, south of Harare, killed two teenagers walking home from school at the weekend.

Zimbabwe’s meteorological services department is warning people to watch out for lightning and strong winds accompanying heavy downpours in some parts of the country.