'We are our own bosses' - EFF won't enter into any coalitions, says Malema

JOHANNESBURG - As coalition talks continue ahead of this coming week's council meetings, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has made it clear that the party would not enter into any coalition agreements.

The party held its Siyabonga Rally at the Winnie Mandela Sekhukhune Sports Dround in Tembisa on Saturday to thank their voters for their support at the elections this month.

Malema addressed remarks made by the Democratic Alliance (DA), who have publicly declared that they would under no circumstance partner with the EFF.

"They say 'we don't want EFF'. Why? Because they know we are our own bosses as the EFF," Malema said.

He also defended the party's failure to declare its funding to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The EFF is among 300 parties who failed to disclose their funders.

Malema told supporters that donors only fund parties opposed to the nationalisation of mines and expropriation of land without compensation.