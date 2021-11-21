Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo sets half-marathon world record

The world half marathon champion Kiplimo won Sunday's race by over two minutes and took one second off the previous world best established by Kenya's Kibiwott Kandie in Valencia last year.

PARIS - Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo broke the half-marathon world record on Sunday with a time of 57min 31sec.

Ethiopia's Esa Huseyidin Mohamed was second at 2min 08sec just ahead of compatriot Gerba Beyata Dibaba, who was given the same time for third place.