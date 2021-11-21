Tembisa cop allegedly assaults woman outside police station

A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a police officer in uniform assaulting a woman outside the Tembisa police station.

JOHANNESBURG - Police brutality has once again been brought into the spotlight after a police officer allegedly assaulted a woman outside the Tembisa police station.

The alleged assault took place on Friday and was captured on video.

The footage which has since gone viral shows an unidentified woman being attacked by an officer while others watched.

The incident was captured by another woman who can be heard fearfully pleading with officers not to take her phone.



Police watchdog Ipid has confirmed that a team that was sent to investigate the alleged assault, were turned back and told that the officers implicated were busy.

Spokesperson Grace Langa said: "Unfortunately the employer did not allow us to speak to them because it seems like where they work is hectic, it's the weekend so we just have to wait for them to knock off so that we can collect a statement.

"The police officer is not arrested. We have not yet collected his statement. We need to first hear what the witnesses and the complainant have to say about what really transpired."

In the crime statistics on police brutality there were 58,797 cases opened against South African Police between 2010 and 2020.