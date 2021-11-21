Saccawu workers claim intimidation by Massmart group

It's day three of the nationwide Saccawu strike, but already, the number of those who originally down tools has declined.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) workers said on Sunday they were facing increased intimidation from the Massmart corporation.

It's another blistering hot day in Cape Town but it's not just the weather that's affecting the Saccawu strike out.

The SMSes which were allegedly sent to Massmart workers by the bosses tells the story of their businesses thriving with new contract staffers, while they claim others are being forced to strike.

But a striking single mother, who makes less than R5,000 monthly, said her family is desperate for their wages to be increased.

"They are telling us there are a certain number of people who are working inside. It doesn't matter to us because we are a majority and we are wanting what we believe is right. We have a lot of debt and I can't say that money is enough for us," she said.

While a small group was gathered outside one Makro store, alarms began ringing and the sudden presence of store managers in the parking lot seemed to disperse the crowd.

Meanwhile, workers have told of how management often turns a blind eye to the racist treatment staffers endure.

"What is happening to us, we are really worried about what Massmart is doing to us. We are the ones who are dealing with the last customers. There is racism which is going on," she said.

Workers are demanding wage increases, an end to retrenchments and improved labour practices.