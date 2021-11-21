Road closures as 947 Ride Joburg race kicks off

Dubbed as Africa's most iconic cycling event - over 12 000 cyclists will test their endurance on a gruelling 97km route.

JOHANNESBURG - Cyclists have started embarking on the 25th edition of the annual 947 Ride Joburg race on Sunday.

Dubbed as Africa's most iconic cycling event - over 12 000 cyclists will test their endurance on a gruelling 97km route.

The race, hosted by 94, will start and finish at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec and will showcase some of the most scenic spots in the city.

This year's edition of the road race will be the first of its kind held during a COVID-19 lockdown and will see the return of spectators.

Ravi Naidoo, 947's station manager, said: "As 947 we're really looking forward to it - a new home for the race which is the FNB Stadium in Nasrec. Thanks to the City of Joburg for making it safer for them, but also thanks to the community for coming out and joining us to celebrate Joburgers.

"This is the opportunity for 947 to celebrate this amazing race and we're looking forward to an amazing day."

ROAD CLOSURES

The event organisers and City of Johannesburg have implemented road closures along sections of the route between 03h00 – 17h00 on Sunday.

Some of the major roads affected include:

Nasrec Road



Soweto Highway



N17 Offramp



Jan Smuts



Bram Fischer



Witkoppen



M1 South



Joe Slovo



M2 West



Click here for the full list of closures.