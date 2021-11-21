Prasa suspends CEO Matthews for failing to disclose UK citizenship

Zolani Matthews’ top security clearance was declined by the State Security Agency as a result.

CAPE TOWN - The board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said it suspended the state-owned company’s CEO after he “deliberately failed to disclose” that he holds a British citizenship.

To essentially be given the keys to Prasa, one needs top-level security clearance. Something the state security ministry denied Matthews last week.

In a letter to the company, they announced the discovery of his UK citizenship, something he failed to disclose while signing a declaration form in May this year.

The group's board of control believes he deliberately concealed this information.

Prasa said this is a breach of his contract.

David Mphelo, Prasa's chief information officer, has now been thrown in the hot-seat as acting CEO while the board completes its investigation.