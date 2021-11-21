NSRI urges public to practice safe swimming after 2 people drowned

On Saturday, one diver lost his life near the Western Cape's Bettys Bay, while another man died at Table Mountain's Silvermine Dam.

CAPE TOWN - Following another two drowning incidents, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging the public to practice swimming safety.

On Saturday, one diver lost his life near the Western Cape's Bettys Bay, while another man died at Table Mountain's Silvermine Dam.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in the Silvermine drowning, the young man’s friends had desperately tried saving him before authorities arrived.

In Betty's Bay, Lambinon said they first became aware of the drowning after members of the public were spotted trying to perform CPR.

“It appears that the man was freediving and may have suffered a medical condition. Despite numerous efforts to resuscitate the man, we was declared deceased by paramedics.”