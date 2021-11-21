Maile appeals to parties in GP to work together ahead of electing mayors

Maile held a briefing on Sunday in Sandton on the reconstitution of new municipal councils and the election of office-bearers across Gauteng municipalities following the results of the local government election earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has appealed to political parties in the province to work together in the interests of residents as municipalities are expected to constitute councils and elect mayors from Monday.

No party won an outright majority in Johannesburg, Tshwane or Ekurhuleni.

This has resulted in intense talks on who gets to govern where in coalitions or partnerships.

Whoever, discussions are seemingly threatening the stability of hung municipalities as parties struggle to find each other.

The MEC said leaders have a responsibility to ensure voters are not left to bear the brunt of failing coalitions.

“If they know what is good for them, they have to behave and listen to the signals that have been given by the voters. It doesn’t mean they can’t disagree or have robust debates, but they must do it in a dignified manner.”