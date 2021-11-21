KZN govt calls on traditional leaders to protect women's rights

Some traditional leaders have been criticised for imposing traditional practices that violate women's and children's rights.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal government has called on traditional leaders not to be complicit in the crimes against women and children.

The provincial leadership commemorated International Men's Day in eThekwini on Saturday.

The day falls on the backdrop of shocking crime statistics which revealed that around 10 000 women and children were raped between July and September this year.

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said rural areas remain a concern, where traditional customs have led to the violation of women's rights.

"We have seen a number of cases which have been withdrawn, especially the rape cases. Families come to agree with the perpetrators in payment of dowries in payment with gold and cows. That does not erase the pain in the minds of the victims. That's why we have taken this to traditional leaders."