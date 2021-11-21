Father and son get 14 years for rhino horn possession, corruption

A father and his son have been sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison for National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act related charges.

JOHANNESBURG - The Middelburg Regional Court on Friday sentenced a father (48) and his son (27) to a total of 14 years in prison for National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA)-related charges.

On 20 April 2019, two Mozambicans both named Alberto Ernesto Nharreluga were travelling on the N4 in Nelspruit when they were stopped by the Middelburg Flying Squad members.

Police searched their vehicle and recovered two rhino horns as well as shark fin. They were immediately arrested and they offered police officers R20 000 to turn a blind eye to the criminal act.

They were charged and the docket was assigned to the Middelburg-based Hawks team for investigation. The accused were kept in custody throughout the trial.

They were sentenced to six years for possession of rhino horns, five years for corruption, and three years for possession of a shark fin.