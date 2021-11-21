Apartheid’s last president FW De Klerk laid to rest

Following outrage over FW De Klerk's posthumous apology for the mass racial oppression, his family went to great lengths to keep details of Sunday's funeral private.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's last Apartheid regime leader has been laid to rest on Sunday.

The State Security Agency has reportedly been on high alert during his cremation in an undisclosed location, for fears of disruption.

No media were allowed to cover the event.

The 85-year-old lost a battle with cancer nearly two weeks ago while at his home in Cape Town.

Meanwhile the Presidency has announced it will soon host a more public State Memorial Service in remembrance of the late president.