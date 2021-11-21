ANCWL congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns for winning CAF Women's Champions League.

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

Shortly after their historic achievement, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the team, saying they did their club and country proud.

"You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration," Ramaphosa tweeted.