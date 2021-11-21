ANCWL congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns for winning CAF Women's Champions League.
The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.
Shortly after their historic achievement, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the team, saying they did their club and country proud.
"You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration," Ramaphosa tweeted.
National congratulations to the women of Mamelodi Sundowns for your triumph in the CAF Womens Champions League. Youve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration. pic.twitter.com/YBPKHU43QGCyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 19, 2021
The ladies beat Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final which took place in Egypt.
ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said the performance by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies on a continental level will motivate more girls to follow and or play football.
Lets hear what the Champions have to say about their glorious moment of being winners for the inaugural #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL Champions. #SundownsLadies #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/I6CgkMh1ffMamelodi Sundowns Ladies Team (@SundownsLadies) November 20, 2021