ANCWL congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns for winning CAF Women's Champions League.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. PICTURE/ sundownsfc.co.za
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League.

Shortly after their historic achievement, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated the team, saying they did their club and country proud.

"You’ve done your club and country proud. Well done and enjoy your celebration," Ramaphosa tweeted.

The ladies beat Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final which took place in Egypt.

ANCWL secretary general Meokgo Matuba said the performance by Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies on a continental level will motivate more girls to follow and or play football.

