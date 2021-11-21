ActionSA: We’ve initiated changes to correct name error on IEC ballot papers

The party on Sunday explained that this was an important step to ensure that the correct procedures are followed, especially given the coming by-elections.

JOHANNESBURG - After a gruelling battle with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) over the omission of its name from the PR ballot paper, ActionSA said it has initiated changes to correct the anomaly.

The party on Sunday explained that this was an important step to ensure that the correct procedures are followed, especially given the coming by-elections.

The party failed to submit its abbreviated name to the IEC ahead of the local government elections leading to the blank space on the ballot.

ActionSA has stressed the importance of having its name on ballot papers to ensure that they have a fair chance at being identifiable to voters.

The party’s national spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said analysis of the 2021 local government election indicated that the party lost 64,000 potential voters due to the error.

ActionSA’s notice on the suggested change to include the name was published in Friday’s government gazette.

Ngobeni also said the party was still considering whether to challenge the Electoral Court’s decision which dismissed its application to have the IEC’s decision to leave the name out, but only after the reasons are published.