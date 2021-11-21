2 taxi drivers gunned down in Limpopo

Unknown suspects are believed to have shot the two victims several times as they were returning from a funeral in Phake Village on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - Two taxi drivers have been gunned down in Limpopo.

The deceased were identified as the chairman and secretary of Simunye Taxi Association.

Details around the shooting, including how many gunmen were involved are still scant at this stage.

The police’s brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The police seek urgent information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects allegedly involved in the killing of two taxi operators, whose bodies were found with bullet wounds inside the motor vehicle.”

The motive for the incident is not known at this stage.