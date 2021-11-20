Panic mounts as SA told to practice good food hygiene in wake of deaths

The Health Department said it was urgently investigating possible food poisoning in three provinces but was waiting for tests results before making final statements.

JOHANNESBURG - As panic mounts over reports of contaminated noodles that allegedly claimed the lives of at least five children, South Africans have been encouraged to practice good food hygiene.

Good food hygiene includes the handling, preparation and storing of food to best reduce the risk of consumers becoming sick from food-borne diseases.

Last week, two Mpumalanga siblings died moments after sharing a packet of noodles, just a week after a similar incident that claimed the lives of three children was reported in the Eastern Cape.

The department's Foster Mohale said they were working closely with relevant stakeholders to establish the scale of the problem and other factors that may warrant a possible recall of the suspected product.

Authorities are working to establish the extent of the problem, including where the suspected products were bought and whether the noodles were linked to the children's deaths.

PANICKED PARENTS

With no information on which brands or where the suspected contaminated noodles were bought, concerned parents have begun to panic.