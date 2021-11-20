Urgent call for convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson to be removed from office

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality says the Western Cape's newly elected municipal mayor and convicted child rapist Jeffrey Donson must urgently be removed from office.

The Commission has launched an investigation into how Donson was allowed to stand for office again.

Donson was convicted of statutory rape and indecent assault of a 15-year-old while mayor in Kannaland in 2008.

His five-year sentence was later reduced to a suspended term of imprisonment, correctional supervision, a R20,000 fine and rehabilitation for sex offenders.

He was voted in by a majority ICOSA and ANC council vote during their first meeting earlier this week.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi said just 20 days after the elections, the appointment of a child rapist into office was a slap in the face for voters.

Baloyi said the message this sent to Donson's victim, and every other survivor, was that rapists would be supported to thrive regardless of their crimes.