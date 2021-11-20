DA rejects proposed deal to have Mashaba regain mayorship in CoJ

The U-turn comes after the party held a meeting of its federal executive to discuss coalition agreements for the City of Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Saturday rejected a proposed deal by opposition parties that would have seen ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba regain the mayorship for the City of Johannesburg.

The U-turn comes after the party held a meeting of its federal executive to discuss coalition agreements for the City of Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Joburg.

The DA said the party will not form any part of ‘chaotic’ coalitions that depend on the economic freedom fighters to stay in power.

Just on Friday, several opposition parties including the ACDP, UDM, ActionSA, Cope and Freedom Front Plus released a statement indicating that the DA will lead a coalition in Tshwane, while ActionSA would take the helm in Joburg.

But the da has resolved to put forward its own mayoral candidate for the city of gold, saying that it will not support Mashaba for mayor because it depended on the EFF’s support.

Responding to the DA’s decision, the multi-party group called on the DA to honour its commitment to keep the ANC out of government in the metro’s.