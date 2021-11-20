CT police probe death of man at Silvermine Dam

The body of the unknown man was found in the Table Mountain Reserve on Saturday after an alleged drowning incident.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are investigating the death of a man at Silvermine Dam.

The circumstances are still unknown at this point, and the victim's name will only be released once he's been identified, and his family informed.

The reserve has now been shut down, pending the investigation.

SAPS spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said police divers and park investigators were still on the scene.

“Police were called to the area this morning to assist with the search. The divers located and retrieved the body of an unknown man. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”