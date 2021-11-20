COVID-19 update: 789 new cases in past 24 hours, seven deaths

So far 24,594,906 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has reported 789 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with seven deaths during the same period.

This brings the total deaths to date to 89,562.

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said the proportion of positive new cases was 2.8%, which is higher than Friday.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,820,731 with a recovery rate of 96,3%.

So far 24,594,906 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

This as government appeals to South Africans to get a COVID jab as it pre-empts the next wave set to hit the country soon.