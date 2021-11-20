Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde officially behind bars

Earlier this week, the Western Cape High Court dismissed another one of Rohde's attempts to appeal his conviction, in particular, the extension of his bail.

CAPE TOWN - Jason Rohde, the man convicted of killing his wife in Stellenbosch five years ago, is officially behind bars from Saturday.

"I want you gone now, and I don’t care about the consequences." Those were some of the last words Jason sent his wife Susan, a day before she was found dead in their bathroom.

Jason claims she'd killed herself after being unhappy in the marriage, but the courts dismissed his version of events.

On Saturday morning, the convicted wife killer handed himself in at the Stellenbosch police station, after he was denied an extension to his bail conditions.

It's expected authorities will soon transport him to Drakenstein Prison where he’ll begin serving his 15-year sentence.

Following several appeal losses in the courts, Rohde will now have to wait behind bars before his last attempt at freedom is heard in the Constitutional Court.