Bheki Cele will be 'optimistic' about SA’s crime situation when murders drop

Police Minister Bheki Cele said violent crime was on the rise with double figure percentage increases in murder at just over 20%.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he can only be optimistic about the crime situation when the murder rate drops.

Cele also raised the alarm about the almost 10,000 reported rape cases in just three months.

ALSO READ: SA's 'deeply disturbing' crime stats reveal 9,500 rapes in just three months

He was speaking at the release of the second quarter crime stats on Friday.

Cele said violent crime was on the rise with double figure percentage increases in murder at just over 20%.

He said the only glimmer of hope was the Western Cape, as the province allocated the most resources, showed a decrease in murder and sexual offences.

KwaZulu-Natal also showed a massive 44.4% increase in murder following the July unrest.



A DISGRACE FOR THE COUNTRY

Cele said rape remained high, calling it a disgrace for the country.

"With almost 10,000 people being brutalised and sexually violated in just three months in South Africa, is a disgrace and deeply disturbing. Most people raped are women and those most vulnerable in our society."

KIDNAPPING ON THE RISE

South Africans are increasingly becoming victims of kidnapping with 2,000 cases recorded in just three months.

Cele said this was a new category of crime that the police were monitoring closely.

There were 93 more kidnapping cases in July, 175 more in August and 177 in September.

Gauteng led with a total of 729 kidnapping cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 407.

Cele said while most kidnapping cases were hijacking related - some were for ransom.

The release of the stats follows the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers in Polokwane who have since been reunited with their families.