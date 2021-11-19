Wife killer Jason Rohde has until Saturday to hand himself over to police

The Supreme Court has already reduced his 20-year sentence to 15 years for Susan Rohde’s murder in Stellenbosch in 2016.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Jason Rohde has until Saturday to hand himself over to continue serving his prison sentence.

On Thursday, the Western Cape High Court denied his request to extend bail pending his application for leave to appeal at the Constitutional Court.

The Supreme Court has already reduced his 20-year sentence to 15 years for Susan Rohde’s murder in Stellenbosch in 2016.

Rohde is currently living in Plettenberg Bay and he has until 11 am on Saturday to hand himself over to authorities.

It’s unclear whether he will do so in Plett or in Cape Town.

Once behind bars, he’s expected to continue his fight for freedom.

Rohde’s legal team has already filed an application for leave to appeal with the Constitutional Court.

The highest court in the land is his last hope to overturn his conviction and sentence.

Both the Western Cape High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal have found he strangled his wife and then staged her suicide.