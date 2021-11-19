Estranged husband, boyfriend and third man charged with Vicky Terblanche murder

Arnold Terblanche has made his first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court and was joined by Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis.

CAPE TOWN - The estranged husband of Vicky Terblanche has been charged in connection with her murder, alongside her boyfriend and another man.

Arnold Terblanche on Friday made his first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court and was joined by Reinhardt Leach and Dylan Cullis.

Vicky Terblanche's body was discovered in a shallow grave in Greenbushes last month. She was drugged and suffocated.

Arnold Terblanche was arrested at his Millpark home on Wednesday night.

At his first court appearance on Friday, the case was remanded to 26 November for a bail hearing.

On Thursday, the deceased's boyfriend Reinhardt Leach and a friend Dylan Cullis did not proceed with a bail application.

The state will set out to prove Terblanche, Leach and Cullis all played a role in the murder.

Leach and Cullis face additional robbery charges for allegedly stealing jewellery, cash and electronic devices.

Reports indicate the Terblanches' were in the process of getting a divorce and had already separated.