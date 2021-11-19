Three cash-in-transit guards injured in N1 heist

Residents and motorists reported hearing gunfire while at least three vehicles were damaged during the robbery.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a cash-in-transit heist on the N1 highway near Tshwane.

Armed men targeted a cash van between the Wallmansthal and Murray Hill exits, which has resulted in the road being blocked to traffic on Friday.

Three guards had sustained minor to moderate injuries, not related to any gunshot wounds, and were treated on scene before being transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to the hospital for further care.

Toll concession, Bakwena said traffic was heavily congested at the scene and motorists were redirected to the R101.