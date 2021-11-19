The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

In an exclusive interview, the man who gave evidence about Brendin Horner's murder has told Eyewitness News that he was being intimidated by police after turning on the State and rejecting the contents of his signed statement. Boy Khambule was the State's key witness in its effort to solve the murder case as he claimed to have seen two men shortly after they allegedly killed the 21-year-old farm manager in the Free State. But the State has now conceded that it has no case against Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetje Mahlamba.

The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday said it had completed all its engagements with other political parties that it would partner with in hung municipalities. Consequently, the party's national executive committee will meet this weekend to discuss its report on potential coalition agreements. In a statement released on Thursday, the ANC said it had partnered with political parties that were “steeped in putting people first”.

The cash-strapped South African Post Office has devised a turn-around strategy aimed at repositioning itself in the changing postal sector. And it says it needs an R8 billion bailout from Treasury over the next three years to stay afloat. Communications Deputy Minister Philly Mapulane says the department supports the entity's new strategy - which was finalised last month.

A Gauteng health official has told the Life Esidimeni hearings that he was directed to implement the marathon project because it's deadline couldn't be reversed. Levy Mosenogi has been giving evidence at the inquiry into the 2016 tragedy in which more than 140 psychiatric patients died.

In other news:

India will repeal three agricultural reform laws that have sparked almost a year of massive protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday in a stunning U-turn. "We have decided to repeal all three farm laws. We will start the constitutional process to repeal all the three laws in the parliament session that starts at the end of this month," Modi said in an address to the nation.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Canada and Mexico played up their close ties Thursday in the first North American regional summit since 2016, but tensions on trade and immigration lurked in the background. This was the first so-called "Three Amigos" summit since Biden predecessor Donald Trump's 2017 arrival in the White House.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a record 56 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus for the world's third-largest economy Friday as he looks to shore up its patchy pandemic recovery. The fresh stimulus, expected to be approved by the cabinet later in the day, "is enough to deliver a sense of safety and hope to the Japanese people", Kishida said in televised comments.