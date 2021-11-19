Some Joburg residents still without water two days after Rand Water project

Rand Water said its storage facilities were 'gradually' filling up - but it warned customers who live at higher altitudes may have to wait longer before water could be pumped into their reservoirs.

JOHANNESBURG - Almost two days after Rand Water completed its 54-hour upgrade project, many Johannesburg residents are still without water, but the utility is hopeful the reservoirs will fill up throughout the day.

Rand Water on Friday morning said its storage facilities were "gradually" filling up - but it warned customers who live at higher altitudes may have to wait longer before water could be pumped into their reservoirs.

Storage facilities under pressure include the Foresthill, Linden, Helderkruin, Northcliff and Roodepoort reservoirs.

"The unfortunate part is that during the day water demand, water consumption is high, and it becomes difficult for us to raise the water levels to an extent we can start releasing to the municipalities" said Rand Water's Justice Mohale.