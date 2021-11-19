Saccawu members' indefinite strike to kick off on Friday at Massmart stores

The Massmart Group includes Massbuild, Mass Warehouse and Masscash owning stores including Game, Makro, Builders Warehouse, Rhino Cash & Carry, Jumbo Wholesale and Shield.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) - which has more than 18,000 members within the Massmart Group - is set to embark on a protected, indefinite strike from Friday morning.

Saccawu has detailed a list of grievances they want addressed.

The Saccawu strike comes in the middle of South Africa's busiest shopping periods as customers cash in on Black Friday deals.

The national strike relates to grievances around wages and changes to working conditions.

Saccawu said with regards to a wage dispute at Massbuild, the union was demanding an increase of R500 across the board while the employer is offering R320.

On Black Friday next week, the union is planning marches in all provinces to submit their demands to various subsidiaries of the Massmart group.