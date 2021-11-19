SA's crime stats reveal over 2,000 kidnappings in three months with 52 ransoms

Police Minister Bheki Cele said this is a new category of crime that the police are monitoring closely.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans are increasingly becoming victims of kidnapping with 2,000 cases recorded in just three months, according to the second quarter crime statistics measured from July to September this year.

There were 93 more kidnapping cases in July, 175 more in August and 177 in September.

Gauteng lead with a total of 729 kidnapping cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 407.

Cele said while the majority of kidnapping cases were hijacking related - some were for ransom.

The release of the stats follows the kidnapping of the four Moti brothers in Polokwane who have since been reunited with their families.

A VERY VIOLENT COUNTRY

Cele said the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on the second quarter crime statistics, adding to murder, malicious damage to property and arson.

South Africa also reported 9,556 rapes in just three months, an increase of 600 compared to the same period last year.