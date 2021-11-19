Q2 crime stats show 1,056 more murders, rape up by 7%

Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management on Friday briefed Parliament’s police committee about the latest numbers - which cover the July unrest that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - The second quarter crime statistics show that all contact crimes like murder, rape and attempted murder have increased.

Major General Norman Sekhukhune said contact crimes increased during the three month period under review.

He said police recorded 1,056 more murders compared to the same period last year.

Rape also went up by 7% with only a few provinces recording decreases.