Q2 crime stats show 1,056 more murders, rape up by 7%
Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management on Friday briefed Parliament’s police committee about the latest numbers - which cover the July unrest that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
CAPE TOWN - The second quarter crime statistics show that all contact crimes like murder, rape and attempted murder have increased.
Major General Norman Sekhukhune said contact crimes increased during the three month period under review.
He said police recorded 1,056 more murders compared to the same period last year.
Rape also went up by 7% with only a few provinces recording decreases.
"The first one that we looked at is murder. We had an increase of murder whereby 1,056 more bodies were recorded or brought to the attention of police resulting in a percentage change of 20.7%."
Bheki Cele said he would only be more optimistic when he started seeing a drop in murders.
"When the murder is still increasing that way, sexual offences including rape increases, it cannot give much comfort whatever happens."
KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have recorded the most murders nationally.