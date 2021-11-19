Police waiting for post-mortem results of siblings who died after eating noodles

Last week, nine-year-old Thato and 13-year-old Keamogetswe Makofane were declared dead just moments apart after being rushed to a local clinic. They allegedly ate noodles before going to school.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police say they were waiting for the post-mortem results of two siblings who died shortly after sharing a packet of noodles

Police have confirmed they are investigating two inquest cases, but they cannot speculate on whether the deaths were caused by contaminated food.

Spokesperson Busisiwe Mthethwa said: “The post-mortem is already done, and we’ll just get the results from the relevant department.”

Mthethwa also said they could immediately link these deaths to the recent case of three Eastern Cape children who died under similar circumstances - also shortly after eating noodles ...

The Department of Health said it was aware of these cases and officials were looking into them.