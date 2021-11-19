Phoenix man describes terror of July unrest, pointing to racism as the source

In reflecting on his experiences, Ricardo Chetty described the events as scary and something he had never seen before.

PHOENIX - A local resident of Phoenix, Durban has told Eyewitness News of the terror he experienced during the July unrest, pointing to racism as the source of it all.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is hosting investigative hearings into the unrest.



Chetty said he was satisfied that the violence that broke out in his community was not being ignored.

He reflected on his own experience, saying, “People were attacked violently, it was so scary. I was born and brought up in Phoenix. I’m half Indian. It’s like I didn’t belong here at that time. I won’t lie to you.”

He said although the vigilante groups were formed to protect the community, they resorted to violence.

“They wanted to stop the looters from looting, that is understandable, that was right. But then, they started stopping the vehicles … it was bad, I have never in my life seen something like that.”

Chetty said he was also mistaken for a black person due to his complexion but said he got lucky as one of the suspected vigilantes recognised him.