Pair posing as City Power workers rob customers in Fairlands

JOHANNESBURG - At a time of building frustration and anxiety around rolling blackouts, it's emerged that two people posing as City Power workers have been robbing customers in Fairlands.

City Power on Friday said the pair gained access to a property in Fairlands near Cresta, claiming they were there to check meters.

The owner was robbed of cellphones, a laptop and car keys.

Security and police managed to corner the pair and now suspect they're responsible for a series of robberies across the city.

The two have been positively identified by the City Power Risk Control Unit as working for a contractor at the utility.