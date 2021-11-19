Rand Water's ongoing interruptions leave Johannesburg residents fuming

Johannesburg Water said some reservoir levels were either critically low or empty.

Affected supply towers that have been depleted include Linden, Waterval, Quellerina, Florida North and Constantia, while the reservoir at the Crown Gardens was at a critically low level.

Rand Water's Meredale reservoir was also at a critical level, which impacted the bulk supply into the areas like Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill.

“We run a small home industry which relies heavily on water for cleaning up and washing. Thanks to the no planning by City of Johannesburg and misinformation, we have lost an entire week’s worth of production,” one businessman told Eyewitness News.

“We haven’t had any real communication and now, going into the weekend, one really wonders what’s going to happen, whether we are actually going to have any water,” a resident said.

Johannesburg Water said reservoirs and towers in the Soweto area continue to be low, however, the situation was improving.