New Maluti mayor to be elected from movement of councillors expelled from ANC

MAP-16's Gilbert Mokotso is earmarked for election for the mayoral post when the council sits next Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - While the African Content Movement (ACM) pulled out of a coalition with Maluti-a-Phofung (MAP)-16 in the Free State's Maluti-a-Phofung Municipality while the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) have promised to vote with the Civic Movement in council.

MAP-16, which was formed by ANC councillors who were expelled from the party, will run the Maluti-a-Phofung municipality through a coalition with parties that include the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Transformation Movement, African Independent Congress and the Dikwankwetla Party of South Africa.

MAP-16’s Azael Nhlapo said while they had the DA and FF+ support, ideological differences kept them from joining the coalition, which makes up 40 of the council's 70 seats.

“DA has got five seats and they have indicated that they are going to support us in terms of voting for the speaker and executive mayor, the council whip and the chair. Freedom Front Plus will also vote with us. They are claiming that they will not form part of the formal coalition when the EFF is part of it.”

