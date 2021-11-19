Momentum's science of success campaign wants you ‘think sharp’ about money

The campaign seeks to enable the financial success of South Africans by simplifying data and research insights in an accessible and engaging way.

JOHANNESBURG – With consumers now having to put up with increased petrol price, repo rate, electricity rates and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is no wonder that we’re all watching what we spend our money on.

Momentum’s Science of Success campaign aims to help you use your money wisely and on things that will benefit you and your loved ones.

The campaign seeks to enable the financial success of South Africans by simplifying data and research insights in an accessible and engaging way.

“The pandemic has pushed people into a state of mental bandwidth depletion,” said Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, head of Momentum brand marketing. “In a nutshell, this is a state where you are faced with numerous external challenges and choices. You then become overwhelmed, reactive and do not have the mental capacity to discern between seemingly right choices that may have a long-term impact on your financial success.”

With - the right and wrong - information at the click of a button, how do you know if you’re making the right financial choices?

This campaign will bring you credible and insightful information packaged in a snackable and straightforward way, from a knowledgeable, trusted adviser, coach or mentor as well as tools and bespoke financial solutions to make sound financial decisions and to think better about finances.

On 24 November 2021, Momentum – in partnership with Unisa – will officially releases the Household Wellness Financial Insights Reports to help you think sharp when it comes to your money.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, consumer insights analyst at Momentum, Itumeleng Olien said their research also touched on small businesses and side hustles.

“We’re in a situation where we have to juggle a lot of stuff and side hustles have become something that people turn to when faced with salary reductions or loss of employment. It was quite interesting looking at the number of people that are going into side hustles.”

He emphasised that R10 for one person might mean more than to the next person, hence the initiative wanted to focus on making smart money choices tailored for you.

Wow. What a #Throwback. Heres a look at our Science of Success Festival 2019. We cant wait to bring you new insights to keep your momentum going with #SuccessIsAScience. Click on the link below to secure your digi seat. You dont want to miss out. https://t.co/2jF6B0fuhp pic.twitter.com/PHJcWbSHsI Momentum (@Momentum_za) November 19, 2021