Mabuza: Eskom isn't a 'dead horse,' it will recover

CAPE TOWN -Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday said Eskom was not a “dead horse” and the power utility could recover.

Mabuza has also come out in defence of Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, who has come under fire for the recent load shedding. Mabuza was responding to questions in the NCOP on Thursday.

De Rutyter has come under recent attack for the current power cuts with calls for him resign.

The Eskom CEO also recently apologised to Parliament for calling the struggling enterprise a “dead horse”.

But Deputy President David Mabuza said the power utility is not a dead horse.

"Eskom is not a dead horse, Eskom is alive, that's why we have energy. We are shedding energy because of the unplanned breakages at Eskom."

Mabuza also commended De Ruyter calling, him a good manager.

"For the very fact that yes, we've got load shedding, but he still keeps the lights on, and he's trying very hard to maintain. I think we should give praise where he deserves, I think we must commend him for the work done".

De Ruyter is expected to held another briefing on Friday morning with stage 1 load shedding expected to continue. He said the utility's investigation found evidence of sabotage at the Lethabo Power Station.