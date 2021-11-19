Life Healthcare: 13 patients got saline solution instead of COVID vaccine

The hospital said it immediately contacted the individuals affected as soon as it became aware of the error, and they had since received the correct jab.

JOHANNESBURG - Life Healthcare has confirmed 13 patients were accidentally injected with saline solution during their COVID-19 vaccination visits at the life Springs Parkland Hospital on the Eastrand.

The hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr Louis Kathan said no harm came to the patients, and he apologised for the error.

"Patience safety has not been compromised as a result, but we acknowledge inconvenience to the affected individuals for which we sincerely apologise".