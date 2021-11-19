Go

Life Healthcare: 13 patients got saline solution instead of COVID vaccine

The hospital said it immediately contacted the individuals affected as soon as it became aware of the error, and they had since received the correct jab.

FILE: The hospital apologised for the error. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
FILE: The hospital apologised for the error. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Life Healthcare has confirmed 13 patients were accidentally injected with saline solution during their COVID-19 vaccination visits at the life Springs Parkland Hospital on the Eastrand.

The hospital said it immediately contacted the individuals affected as soon as it became aware of the error, and they had since received the correct jab.

The hospital's Chief Medical Officer Dr Louis Kathan said no harm came to the patients, and he apologised for the error.

"Patience safety has not been compromised as a result, but we acknowledge inconvenience to the affected individuals for which we sincerely apologise".

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA