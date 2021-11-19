Joburg matriculant escapes attempted kidnapping near school

A white Chevrolet sedan with four men apparently followed the pupil, and a man grabbed her trying to force her into the vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG - Another pupil has survived a kidnapping attempt in Gauteng.

The provincial education department said the Grade 12 pupil from Sandringham High School in Johannesburg was almost taken by unknown men.

The 18-year-old is said to have fought for her life, kicking and screaming, alerting bystanders.

A staff member who witnessed the ordeal accompanied her safely to school.

The department said the learner received trauma counselling.

“We are devastated to learn of another learner kidnapping ordeal in the province this week, but we are glad that this particular attempt failed. Indeed, we must applaud the concerned citizens who managed to intervene and assist our learner,” said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Meanwhile, the department has also confirmed that an EP Baumann Primary School girl learner who was kidnapped on Wednesday, was still missing.