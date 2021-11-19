Heavy thunderstorms, flooding expected across Gauteng

Tshwane emergency services are on high alert after a warning from meteorologists of the possibility of heavy thunderstorms.

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane emergency services remain on high alert after a warning from meteorologists of the possibility of heavy thunderstorms over the next few days.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning over severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms, rainfall, and flooding across large parts of Gauteng.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said teams were on standby to respond to emergencies in flood-prone areas and low-lying bridges.

Forecaster Luthando Masinini said thunderstorms, accompanied by severe lightning and hail, were expected from Friday over parts of the province.

Masinini forecast significant rain over the weekend which might increase chances of flooding.