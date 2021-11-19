Health Dept investigates suspected food poisoning deaths as public fear mounts

The department is working to establish the scale of the problem and other factors that may warrant a possible recall.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has launched an urgent investigation into possible food poisoning after at least five children died from reportedly eating contaminated noodles.

The department said it was waiting for laboratory results after a team of environmental health experts collected all items related to the suspected food products and sent them for testing.

Last week, two Mpumalanga siblings died moments after sharing a packet of noodles, just a week after a similar incident that claimed the lives of three children was reported in the Eastern Cape.

The department's Foster Mohale said they were working closely with relevant stakeholders to establish the scale of the problem and other factors that may warrant a possible recall of the suspected product.

PANICKED PARENTS

With no information on which brands or where the suspected contaminated noodles were bought, concerned parents have begun to panic.