Eskom infrastructure sabotage a tactic to undermine me, says CEO Andre de Ruyter

Andre de Ruyter revealed earlier on Friday that lines that fed electricity to the Lethabo power station's coal conveyer belt had been cut.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said the glaring sabotage of its infrastructure and intention to plunge the utility's systems into extended load shedding could be a tactic to remove him from his position.

Speaking on The Money Show, de Ruyter detailed that Eskom was battling more than system failures but deliberate internal and external forces that understood its systems enough to bring the utility to its knees.

This comes as calls for the CEO to resign from his position have grown, citing his failure to keep the lights on across the country.

De Ruyter said it was disappointing that there were elements determined to interrupt electricity supply.

“There has been a narrative in there by former participants in the state capture enterprise that I should be dismissed allegedly for failing to keep the lights on, but I think that’s exacerbating load shedding which would clearly contribute to this narrative,” he said.