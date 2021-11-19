Do you need computer skills before being elected to a council? Mabuza thinks not

Taxpayers have been expressing their shock on social media - with many saying a basic grasp of computer skills should be the bare minimum when it comes to a councillor's skill set.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxpayers have been reacting to Deputy President David Mabuza's assertion that a prospective councillor doesn't need to know how to use a computer before being elected to a council.

Mabuza made the comments in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.

"It is not really the duty of a respective councillor to know how to use a computer before he or she can be a councillor".

He faced a barrage of questions about the dismal state of South Africa's municipalities many of which are teetering on the brink of collapse.

Mabuza said it was the responsibility of government to support municipalities.

