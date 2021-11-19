Go

SA's 'deeply disturbing' crime stats reveal 9,500 rapes in just three months

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on crime statistics.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on the second quarter crime statistics, adding to murder, malicious damage to property and arson.

South Africa also reported 9,556 rapes in just three months, an increase of 600 compared to the same period last year.

The latest numbers cover the period from July to September this year.

Cele said the numbers showed that South Africa remained a very violent country.

Police recorded 1,056 more murders compared to the previous period last year.

Cele said rape remained high, calling it a disgrace for the country.

"With almost 10,000 people being brutalised and sexually violated in just three months in South Africa, is a disgrace and deeply disturbing. The majority of people raped are women and those most vulnerable in our society."

KwaZulu-Natal's Inanda Police Station recorded the highest number of murders.

"This is evidenced by KwaZulu-Natal recording 44.4% increase in its murder case in the period of July to September this year."

He said the only glimmer of hope was the Western Cape, as the province allocated the most resources, showed a decrease in murder and sexual offences.

