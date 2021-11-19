SA's 'deeply disturbing' crime stats reveal 9,500 rapes in just three months
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on the second quarter crime statistics, adding to murder, malicious damage to property and arson.
South Africa also reported 9,556 rapes in just three months, an increase of 600 compared to the same period last year.
The latest numbers cover the period from July to September this year.
9,556 people were raped between July and September 2021.
Increase of 7,1% increase compared to the previous period.
Temba police station in Gauteng, Thohoyandou station in Limpopo and Eastern Cape's Lusikisiki police station recorded highest incidents of rape.
72,762 cases of common assault and assault GBH opened with the police between July and September 2021.
Between July 2021 to end of September 2021, 6,163 people were killed in South Africa.
This is 1,056 more people killed compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.