SA's 'deeply disturbing' crime stats reveal 9,500 rapes in just three months

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on crime statistics.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the July unrest that rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on the second quarter crime statistics, adding to murder, malicious damage to property and arson.

South Africa also reported 9,556 rapes in just three months, an increase of 600 compared to the same period last year.

The latest numbers cover the period from July to September this year.