Bail application of Deokaran murder accused halted by water cuts

The matter was postponed to 30 November due to recent water cuts across Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - The decision in the bail application of the six men accused of killing whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The state and defence were expected to present their closing arguments on why Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla should not be granted bail.

Deokaran, who spoke out about the Gauteng Health Department's PPE scandal, was shot dead outside her home in the south of Johannesburg in August after dropping her child off at school in what was believed to have been a hit.